Ocean Alley are back with their first single of the year.

The jangly rock’n’roll track “Left Of The Dealer” is described as an “ode to youthful recklessness and the inevitable consequences that follow.”

It comes with a surreal, technicolour video you’ll want to check out below.

Frontman Baden Donegal shared: “Life is a gamble, but when we’re young, we often live in a much more carefree manner—taking all the risks, unaware of the consequences. The reference to being ‘Left Of The Dealer’ is a poker rule where the player left of the dealer will play first or be next to go, insinuating that your time to face these consequences may be up next.

I wrote and demoed this song at home before showing the rest of the guys. It was a sound we hadn’t really experimented with before. We jammed it a few times at our space in Middle Pocket and everything came together quickly. Messing around with guitar tones and vocal effects in the studio, we found it resembled some of our favourite bands like Creedence Clearwater Revival and Canned Heat, which we leant all the way into.”

“Left Of The Dealer” follows last year’s Southern-rock infused “Tangerine”, which landed at #15 on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2024—and even caught the attention of American rapper and singer Fred Durst.

The track is also accompanied by a trippy, ‘60s-inspired video directed by Duncan Wright (Pond, San Cisco, Methyl Ethyl). Shot on a lush property in Northern Rivers, the video blends digital and VHS footage for a real nostalgic vibe.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

And there’s more: Ocean Alley’s biggest North American tour is on the way, covering both the US and Canada this July and October. Plus, they’ll headline London’s legendary Alexandra Palace in September—marking their only UK show this year and their biggest gig to date, anywhere in the world.

Ocean Alley’s “Left Of The Dealer” is out now.