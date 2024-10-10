Ocean Alley returns with their first new single in two years, “Tangerine,” following their 2022 album Low Altitude Living.

Inspired by their move from Byron Bay to Western Australia, the song blends Southern rock with Ocean Alley’s signature psychedelic sound, featuring Baden Donegal’s rich vocals and cinematic production. It also marks a first-time collab with producer Nick DiDia (Pearl Jam, Powderfinger, Rage Against the Machine).

Dongeal explains, “We drove across the Nullarbor with our wives and dogs. The long straight roads, the isolation and the different landscapes were intense and amazing. There was such contrast between the red dirt and crystal blue ocean. Seeing parts of the desert and sunsets on that commute, the sky turning orange, or tangerine, is what really inspired this song.”

The music video, shot during their North American tour in Billings, Montana, captures the song’s expansive and free-spirited vibe, directed by Jamieson Kerr. You can watch it below.

After a year of global touring and over 65,000 tickets sold in Australia, Ocean Alley continue to grow their influence, with more than a billion catalogue streams.

They’ll close out 2024 with a string of festival dates, including Ability Fest, VAILO Adelaide 500, and Changing Tides Festival, followed by Bluesfest next year (see full dates below).

Ocean Alley have become one of Australia’s most popular musical acts, known. With four critically acclaimed albums, the six-piece band – Baden Donegal (vocals), Angus Goodwin (guitar), Lach Galbraith (keys/vocals), Mitch Galbraith (guitar), Tom O’Brien (drums), and Nic Blom (bass) – has built a strong global following. They’ve earned nine gold or higher certified singles and one gold album in Australia and New Zealand.

Ocean Alley’s “Tangerine” is out now via Community Music.

Ocean Alley 2024 Shows

Saturday, October 19th

Ability Fest, Naarm/Melbourne