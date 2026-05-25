Australian heavy favourites Ocean Grove are bringing the Oddworld back home this winter, announcing a national headline run set to tear through the country this August.

Dubbed the ‘Oddworld Underground Australian Tour’, the run will see the Melbourne outfit joined by US metalcore act Cane Hill, alongside rising local heavies Deficit and Blinder. Kicking off in Perth on Thursday, August 13th, the tour will hit Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Newcastle before wrapping up in Brisbane on Saturday, August 22nd.

General on sale tickets will be available from 11am (local) on Friday, May 29th, following a presale from 12pm (AEST) on Thursday, May 28th – sign up here.

Over the past decade, Ocean Grove have carved out a lane entirely their own. Pulling together nu metal, hardcore and alternative rock under the banner of what they’ve dubbed “Oddworld Music”, the band’s genre-warping approach has earned them a fiercely loyal fanbase both locally and abroad.

Since breaking through with 2017 debut The Rhapsody Tapes, the group have continued evolving with each release, culminating in 2024’s ODDWORLD. Along the way, they’ve racked up millions of streams, ARIA chart success and relentless touring schedules, while becoming one of Australia’s most unpredictable and explosive live acts.

Their momentum only intensified this year after taking home Most Performed Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Work at the 2026 APRA Music Awards for “RAINDROP”. The band also spent much of the last 18 months on the road supporting Thornhill and Poppy across Australia, the UK and Europe.

Meanwhile, the tour will mark Cane Hill’s first visit Down Under in ten years. The New Orleans outfit last toured the country in 2016 supporting Bullet for My Valentine, and arrive this time armed with material from their 2024 album A Piece of Me I Never Let You Find.

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Western Sydney heavy act Deficit continue their rapid ascent after touring alongside Alpha Wolf and Malevolence, while Adelaide’s Blinder bring their atmospheric nu-gaze textures and cinematic heaviness to round out the stacked lineup.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

OCEAN GROVE AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Thursday, August 13th (18+)

Amplifier Bar, Perth WA*

*Deficit & Blinder not appearing.

Friday, August 14th (Lic. AA)

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Saturday, August 15th (18+)

170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, August 20th (Lic. AA)

Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, August 21st (18+)

Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle NSW

Saturday, August 22nd (Lic. AA)

Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD