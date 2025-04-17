Ocean Grove are gearing up for their first headline run since dropping their 2024 album ODDWORLD, and fans are showing up in force.

The band’s ‘Odd Label’ Australian Tour, set to hit Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide this May, will see Ocean Grove perform ODDWORLD in full — along with a complete performance of their breakout 2015 EP Black Label, nearly a decade since its release.

Following overwhelming demand, Ocean Grove have now upgraded their Adelaide venue, while Brisbane has officially sold out. Sydney and Melbourne are also selling fast.

The tour will also reunite fans with original OG members Luke Holmes and Matthew Kopp (aka Running Touch), who’ll appear on stage for every show. It marks a rare moment of Ocean Grove past and present colliding — with founding members performing songs from Black Label alongside tracks from ODDWORLD, the band’s first release under their own label, ODDWORLD Records.

Produced by drummer Sam Bassal, ODDWORLD returns the band to their experimental roots, combining nu-metal, hardcore, and alternative rock into their signature self-styled Oddworld Music. It’s a fitting follow-up to Black Label, the EP that launched Ocean Grove into the national spotlight back in 2015 and earned praise for its genre-bending ambition.

Joining Ocean Grove on the road are Diamond Construct, fresh off the release of their 2024 album Angel Killer Zero, and DREGG, who continue to push genre boundaries with their high-energy blend of metal, hardcore and rap.

Ocean Grove are no strangers to the big stage — they’ve toured with the likes of Limp Bizkit, Don Broco, and Crossfaith — but the ‘Odd Label’ Australian Tour promises a more intimate, throwback experience for fans, ahead of a national support tour with Northlane this July and August.

Tickets are on sale now and moving quickly.

Ocean Grove ‘Odd Label’ Australian Tour 2025

With special guests Diamond Construct & DREGG

Tickets from destroyalllines.com



Friday, May 23rd

Valley Loft, Brisbane 18+ – SOLD OUT



Saturday, May 24th

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney 18+ – SELLING FAST



Sunday, May 25th

170 Russell, Melbourne 18+ – SELLING FAST



Friday, May 30th

Uni Bar, Adelaide LIC AA – VENUE UPGRADED