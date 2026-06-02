The lineup for Ocean Sounds 2027 is here.

Presented by The Hills Are Alive Group, the one-day festival heads to Victoria’s Phillip Island next Saturday, January 9th.

The lineup features three Australian music icons: Missy Higgins, The Living End, and Pete Murray. Between them, they have won a total of 17 ARIA Awards; earned a total of 67 ARIA nominations; been streamed over 1 billion times; and have featured on triple j’s iconic Hottest 100 countdown a total of 38 times.

Sunshine and Disco Faith Choir, RAGEFLOWER, Selve, and Elly Poletti will also play the festival.

According to a press release, more acts are also set to be confirmed closer to the festival.

“Ocean Sounds is an annual family-friendly, music-lovers’ all-day sunset concert series that will take place on the beautiful Phillip Island this summer,” the press release states.

“Soak up the sounds of summer and join us for picnic rugs, smiling friends, stunny local wines, gourmet food and some of Australia’s most amazing live music!”

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Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, June 10th at 8:30am local time. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, June 9th at 8:30am local time.

General admission tickets cost $149 (+ booking fee), while pre-sale tickets cost $139 (+ booking fee).

General admission tickets for accompanied youth (6-17) are $59 (+ booking fee), and pre-sale admission tickets for accompanied youth are $54 (+ booking fee). General admission tickets for an accompanied child (5 and under) are $10 (+ booking fee).

Those who sign up for the pre-sale will be in with a chance of winning a helicopter flight and deluxe accommodation in Phillip Island, not to mention 2 festival tickets and transport to and from the festival. The prize also includes a gourmet graze farm to plate platter for 2 people.

Registrations close on Monday, June 8th at 5pm local time. All entries receive pre-sale access to tickets for the festival.

Ocean Sounds 2027

Ticket information available here

Saturday, January 9th

Phillip Island, VIC

Lineup

Missy Higgins

The Living End

Pete Murray

Sunshine and Disco Faith Choir

RAGEFLOWER

Selve

Elly Poletti

+ More