Due to overwhelming demand, The Living End have made some changes to their upcoming regional tour of Australia.

Four shows on the I Only Trust Rock n Roll tour sold out in a matter of days – Hobart, Ballarat, Cairns and Thirroul – resulting in a second show for Cairns to go ahead at Tanks Art Centre on August 13th, while the Townsville performance has been forced to move to The Warehouse’s outdoor space due to high demand for tickets.

Check out all the details below.

“The hunger we had when The Living End first began still drives our energy on stage every time we play,” frontman Chris Cheney said.

“The songs from our latest album I Only Trust Rock n Roll hit as hard as any of our older songs. Our gig philosophy is pretty simple, blow the fricken doors off! See you at the show.”

Meanwhile, also announced on Sunday, The Living End will be inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame this year alongside the likes of Spiderbait, Gurrumul, Jenny Morris, Kate Ceberano, and Vika & Linda.

They will be inducted at a special standalone event on Thursday, June 11th at Sydney’s Carriageworks, ahead of the 2026 ARIA Awards in November. Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

THE LIVING END REGIONAL AUSTRALIA TOUR 2026

Friday, July 31st

Venue 114, Sunshine Coast

Saturday, August 1st

Nex, Newcastle

Friday, August 7th

Odeon Theatre, Hobart

Saturday, August 8th

Civic Hall, Ballarat

Wednesday, August 12th

Tanks Art Centre, Cairns

Thursday, August 13th (NEW SHOW)

Tanks Art Centre, Cairns

Friday, August 14th (VENUE UPGRADE)

The Warehouse, Townsville

Saturday, August 15th

McGuires Hotel, Mackay

Friday, August 21st

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul

Saturday, August 22nd

UC Refectory, Canberra