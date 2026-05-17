Due to overwhelming demand, The Living End have made some changes to their upcoming regional tour of Australia.
Four shows on the I Only Trust Rock n Roll tour sold out in a matter of days – Hobart, Ballarat, Cairns and Thirroul – resulting in a second show for Cairns to go ahead at Tanks Art Centre on August 13th, while the Townsville performance has been forced to move to The Warehouse’s outdoor space due to high demand for tickets.
Check out all the details below.
“The hunger we had when The Living End first began still drives our energy on stage every time we play,” frontman Chris Cheney said.
“The songs from our latest album I Only Trust Rock n Roll hit as hard as any of our older songs. Our gig philosophy is pretty simple, blow the fricken doors off! See you at the show.”
Meanwhile, also announced on Sunday, The Living End will be inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame this year alongside the likes of Spiderbait, Gurrumul, Jenny Morris, Kate Ceberano, and Vika & Linda.
They will be inducted at a special standalone event on Thursday, June 11th at Sydney’s Carriageworks, ahead of the 2026 ARIA Awards in November.
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THE LIVING END REGIONAL AUSTRALIA TOUR 2026
Friday, July 31st
Venue 114, Sunshine Coast
Saturday, August 1st
Nex, Newcastle
Friday, August 7th
Odeon Theatre, Hobart
Saturday, August 8th
Civic Hall, Ballarat
Wednesday, August 12th
Tanks Art Centre, Cairns
Thursday, August 13th (NEW SHOW)
Tanks Art Centre, Cairns
Friday, August 14th (VENUE UPGRADE)
The Warehouse, Townsville
Saturday, August 15th
McGuires Hotel, Mackay
Friday, August 21st
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul
Saturday, August 22nd
UC Refectory, Canberra