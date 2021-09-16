Actress Octavia Spencer has issued an apology for an ill-received joke she made about Britney Spears engagement to her personal trainer, Sam Asghari.

After Spears had announced her engagement on Instagram, Spencer left a comment which said: “make him sign a prenup”.

But just to ensure that there’s no bad vibes and that the joke was probably not received in the best way, Spencer has since issued an apology for her comment.

As reported by Billboard she wrote, “Y’all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke.”

“My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain,” Spencer added.

“I’ve reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of. Britney’s fans have seen her through a lot of pain and she’s found happiness. We’re thrilled for her. So let’s show them love. #nonegativity”

And the apology was absolutely well received, with Asghari replying to those forgiving words. But as it turns out, there were actually no real “hard feelings” ever.

“You are very kind to clarify but i have no hard feelings whatsoever,” Asghari wrote.”Jokes and misconceptions come with the territory.”

And it looks like Spencer isn’t the only one who knows how to have a laugh about it all.

“Thank you everyone who is concerned about the prenup! Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.”

Britney Spears recently announced that she would be taking a break from Instagram to celebrate her engagement to Asghari.