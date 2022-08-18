Brisbane producer Odd Mob knew he had an exhilarating hit on his hands even before officially releasing new single, ‘LEFT TO RIGHT’, last week.

The track wonderfully samples a song instantly familiar to any millennial, Soulja Boy’s ‘Crank That’, with the notorious rapper giving Odd Mob, real name Harry Hope, his blessing and approval.

‘LEFT TO RIGHT’ was then embraced by frenzied festival crowds across the globe, blasted out to thousands by the likes of Disclosure, Dillon Francis, DJ Boring and many more.

There’s no such thing as a surefire hit in electronic music but, as the above points make evident, Odd Mob’s latest comes close. His reliably rousing production, combined with a sampled track that already gets any crowd moving and chanting, has made for a crowdpleaser right to its core.

“‘LEFT TO RIGHT’ started off as a silly bootleg that I made on a Twitch stream,” Odd Mob explains. “It was floating around the internet for a few weeks, then out of nowhere a clip of Dom Dolla playing it at Red Rocks in the snow appeared.

“Next thing you know, Disclosure is in my DMs, Diplo’s giving the track a spin, and Dom’s sharing requests for it from heaps of the biggest DJs in the world.”

If you want to see how much ‘LEFT TO RIGHT’ goes off in the live setting, Odd Mob still has several dates left on his Australia and New Zealand tour throughout the next few months (see full dates here).

To celebrate the release of ‘LEFT TO RIGHT’, we caught up with the producer as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about his life and music.

Odd Mob’s ‘LEFT TO RIGHT’ is out now via Tinted Records.

How did your artist name come about?

Online name generator – only Odd Squad was taken, so naturally it became Odd Mob.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

You definitely wouldn’t like this but some young people like to dance to it.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Left to Right’ is just a straight up club tool banger with no meaning whatsoever! Most of my tracks actually have no meaning at all. They’re usually more about a feeling or a particular mood.

What do you love about your hometown?

Redland Bay is a very laidback coastal town. I love the water and Moreton Bay. The skatepark there is pretty gnarly too.

Career highlight so far?

My first U.S. tour was absolutely amazing. It actually felt like a dream come true.

Fave non-music hobby?

I’m Top 100 in Australia on this random game called Teamfight Tactics. Other than that I absolutely love spending time outdoors.

What’s on your dream rider?

Bagels. I am absolutely obsessed with bagels.

Dream music collaboration?

Flume by far.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully on a boat somewhere.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Eiffel 65 – ‘Blue’. I used to rap every single lyric when I was 7.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

You could spend millions of dollar chasing happiness and still never find it. Or you can learn to be grateful for what you have for free!