When her single already racked up millions of plays on TikTok before it even came out, Caity Baser probably realised she was doing something right.

Baser released her latest song, ‘X&Y’, last week, and it captures everything that’s making people so excited about the British singer.

A cheeky and supremely confident performer, she sounds like a Gen Z Lily Allen, happily singing in a distinctly English accent and dropping witty lyrics with ease. “I invested in you like crypto / But I think it’s time to trade,” she wryly sings about a former partner that was far from impressive.

Produced by Future Cut and Digital Farm Animals, the bright and hooky pop production is pure and polished, tailor-made to be embraced by a TikTok audience.

Yet just one year ago, Baser was still working in a grocery store in her hometown of Southampton; testament to the huge role TikTok now plays in contemporary music, she casually uploaded a singing video to the platform and everything swiftly took off.

Now signed to a major label (EMI Records), with a slot at Reading & Leeds secured, and still just 20-years-old – remarkable when you notice how self-possessed she sounds in her songs – Baser is a Gen Z star in the making.

To celebrate the release of ‘X&Y’, we caught up with Baser as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about her life and music.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Caity Baser’s ‘X&Y’ is out now.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

How did your artist name come about?

I thought really long and hard and came up with the most creative thing I could. Which is my name.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I would describe it as honest, funny, cheeky British pop that you can’t help but bop to!

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

My track ‘Friendly Sex’ is about when you’re sleeping with one of your mates and it’s all fun and games until you start catching feelings lol. It’s about ending things even though you don’t really want to, because you’re catching feels and getting mad over silly little things!

Another one of my songs is ‘X&Y’. This is about someone who isn’t even your ex (BECAUSE WE WERE NEVER TOGETHER) they’re just your ‘why?’ Like why did you even go there and get upset over someone who wasn’t even your ex? No thanks goodbye.

What do you love about your hometown?

I love the train station because you can get a train and go somewhere else.

Career highlight so far?

Omg everyday is a vibe, it’s so hard to put it on one moment. I love everything that’s going on but definitely Reading & Leeds is a big highlight! I could never afford to go to that festival and now I’m playing it, it’s just so wild to me. I cannot wait, I am SO excited! Also connecting with loads of beautiful people through my music is a highlight too.

Fave non-music hobby?

Being on the beach or in the sea for sure. The sea is my happy place, it makes me feel so good. If I’m having a bad day and need to get over myself, I just go jump in the sea and swim around for the day. It works every time!

What’s on your dream rider?

Hmmmmmmm this could go on for a while! My dog Gus, tropical caprisuns, loads of taco supreme meals from Taco Bell, red grapes, blue skittles, a big ol’ meal from Wagamama, a big spooning pillow, and I think that might be it. For now haha.

Dream music collaboration?

Gosh!! I don’t know, I love everyone. I’m loving Willow Kayne at the moment, she’s so cool. Ed Sheeran would be fun – I feel like we’d make a banger. Niko B would be fun too.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I see myself still singing and making music, performing in some of the worlds biggest arenas to thousands of people every night, and my music being everywhere for everyone to dance to! I’m going to be the biggest superstar ever. I also see myself having a big ol’ house by the sea with my besties and my dogs.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘Valerie’ by Amy Winehouse. It’s just such a CHOOOON!!

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

‘Make everything the Caity Baser show’. I had this TikTok campaign thing when I first started doing music. I was really nervous because there were people there with loads of followers who were a lot bigger than me. I almost thought ‘what am I doing here’ and got all shy.

Then my manager pulled me to the side because she could see I was a bit nervous and she said, ‘make everything the Caity Baser show’. So now that’s what I do – I don’t get nervous, I just get excited to be everywhere! My manager is the best.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I am obsessed with Rick and Morty. I guess you wouldn’t know that after listening to my music? Ahaha LOVE U BYE.