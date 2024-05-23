Odette has returned with new Australian tour dates and her comeback single, “Reverence”.

Accompanied by a music video, “Reverence” is the Sydney-based, English-born singer-songwriter’s first release of the year, and first solo release since her 2021 album Herald.

Having temporarily slowed down on solo music, ‘Reverence’ is just the reminder fans needed of her lyrical talent. Focused on finding light in dark spaces and persevering through difficult times, “Reverence” has a reinforcing message for both Odette and her fans.

“I wanted to put a song into the world that lifts my heart and makes me laugh. I think in this song I’m laughing at my own anger in order to make it more bearable. ‘Reverence’ is just as cathartic for me as it is an exercise in ridiculous fun,” she says.

It’s a personal song for Odette, and she released a music video to go along with her single, saying she “just wanted to have fun and feel free.”

“It felt good to move and my body bent around in different ways and it made my body feel warm and tingly. It felt amazing. Making this video is some of the most fun I have had in a really long time and that’s the whole point of being alive isn’t it?

“To find fun in very dark and serious places. I think it is. Because these places aren’t going away any time soon, so neither am I. I’m a bard at the service of the people and the people should be dancing more.”

Over the years, Odette’s incorporation of spoken-word and piano ballads has led to a strong reputation both as a songwriter and vocalist. To a Stranger, her debut album in 2018, went to #13 on the ARIA Albums Chart, and she released her follow-up album, Herald, three years later.

Having opened for the likes of Sam Smith and The Teskey Brothers, Odette is returning to the stage in September for an east coast tour which kicks off on September 20th in Melbourne. She’ll then head to Brisbane on September 27th and close in Sydney on October 5th.

Odette’s “Reverence” is out now.

Odette 2024 Australian Tour Dates

Friday, September 20th

Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, September 27th

The Old Museum, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: The Old Museum

Saturday, October 5th

The Great Club, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: The Great Club