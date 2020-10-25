Offset found himself in a spot of bother with the police and some Trump supporters, and the rapper decided to livestream the whole incident.

Getting into trouble with police isn’t anything new for Offset, but getting detained after an alleged confrontation with Trump supporters and livestreaming the whole thing is perhaps a new thing for the rapper.

So to recap what this whole fustercluck is about, Billboard reports that Offset was following his wife Cardi B through Beverly Hills on Saturday, October 24th, when he allegedly encountered a bunch of Trump supporters holding some parade or something.

TMZ reports that these Trump supporters allegedly started attacking the rapper’s car and the police soon got involved.

Now as all this was happening, Offset was livestreaming the whole thing on his Instagram and his many fans caught a look at what was unfolding.

After the police were reportedly told that Offset had firearms in his car, the officers started questioning the rapper and telling him to get out of his vehicle.

“We were told that you guys were waving guns at people,” an officer can be heard saying to the rapper.

“You just watched somebody beat my car up with a flag. What are you talking about?” Offset replied.

Another officer told him not to move and open the car door, to which Offset responded was illegal. “You can’t just open my door,” he said. “It’s illegal and I’m going to sue the shit out of y’all, do you know who I am?”

Whoa Offset was just arrested on IG live, like just now pic.twitter.com/PTp4sEtAA5 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 25, 2020

It appears that Offset himself was detained for questioning but later let go. Some eyewitnesses said he left in a separate car pic.twitter.com/PKU0Nvc0GD — Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) October 25, 2020

After that interaction, it was reported that Offset was cuffed and briefly detained before being released.

It wasn’t just Offset who was livestreaming this whole fustercluck as Cardi B also filmed her reaction to seeing the parade of Trump supporters and shared it to her Instagram stories.

https://twitter.com/BardiUpdatess/status/1320150377543643145

While Offset got off unscathed, it wasn’t the case for Cardi B’s cousin Marcelo Almanzar, who was with the couple at the time of the incident.

It is reported that Almanzar was arrested on felony suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

Almanzar’s bail was set at $35,000 and it is reported that he was still in jail as of Sunday, October 25th.