The heart is a fickle beast. Cardi B has taken to Instagram Live to explain that she is back with her husband Offset after filing for divorce just last month.

Cardi filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 15th — five days shy of the couples third wedding anniversary, as confirmed by the Fulton County Magistrate in Georgia.

In an Instagram Live video on Friday, September 18th, Cardi revealed that she decided to call it quits with Offset after the pair had grown apart.

“I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don’t really need it,” Cardi said. “I’m okay. I want to let you know I have not shed one tear.”

The 28-year-old rapper continued to address rumours of adultery that had shrouded the divorce. “The reason my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It’s not because the cheating…”

“I just got tired of fucking arguing,” she put it simply. “I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do fucking grow apart. I’ve been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man.”

In a new Instagram Live video, Cardi detailed that she and Offset were reunited during her 28th birthday celebrations over the weekend.

“Listen y’all, I’m just a crazy bitch, she shared. “One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna beat a n—a up… I just be starting to miss [Offset]

“It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no dick.”