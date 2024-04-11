News broke this week that O.J. Simpson had passed away at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer.

Simpson, first known for his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills and then the infamous murder case involving his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman,

Simpson’s life and trials have subsequently been the subject of extensive media coverage, including two notable televised programs in 2016: FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and ESPN’s O.J.: Made in America both shed new light on his tumultuous life story.

His legal battles continued beyond the murder case, leading to a 33-year prison sentence in 2008 for robbing sports memorabilia dealer Bruce Fromong in Las Vegas. Simpson served nine years before being released on parole in 2017 and was granted early discharge from parole four years later.

Simpson leaves behind a highly complex legacy. He’s had an undeniable impact on culture over the decades, and he’s also been a recurring figure in hip hop lyrics over the years.

Many songs have immortalised Simpson through lyrics that reference both his sports prowess and his legal controversies.

The list of artists who have name-dropped Simpson in their songs is extensive, highlighting his influence on the genre. Dr. Dre and Ice Cube, Tupac, A Tribe Called Quest, 50 Cent, and Jay-Z – to name just a handful – have used Simpson’s name in their music, from metaphors for dominance to commentaries on race and celebrity.

The references to Simpson in hip hop are not always about the man himself but often serve as a larger commentary on society, fame, and the justice system.

Below, Tone Deaf looks at just 8 famous hip hop songs that have referenced O.J. Simpson over the years.

Jay-Z – “The Story of O.J.”

Dr. Dre ft. Ice Cube – “Natural Born Killaz”

50 Cent ft. Kidd Kidd – “O.J.”

Earl Sweatshirt – “Luper”

Tupac – “Picture Me Rollin'”

Nas – “These Are Our Heroes”

Kanye West – “Stronger”

A Tribe Called Quest – “The Hop”