Old Mervs are coming for you, Western Australia.

Announced overnight, the indie rock duo will play two special shows at Indian Ocean Hotel in Scarborough on Friday, February 27th and Saturday, February 28th.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, February 5th at 9am AWST. Old Mervs are set to personally choose some of WA’s finest up-and-coming local acts for their Scarborough shows.

It’s set to be a momentous pair of shows for Old Mervs, taking them back to where it all began.

“We are so pumped to be heading back to the local watering hole for a few shows,” they share. “Last year aside, we’ve played a show every year at the Indi Bar since Old Mervs started, so it feels like home to us.

“It’s one of the best venues for up and coming bands to get their chops up and played a big role in us developing our live performance in the early years. Having only local supports join us is a perfect way to showcase the Perth live music scene, so we’re keen as!”

Before these shows, Old Mervs will take to the stage at Party in the Paddock 2026, playing the festival in early February alongside Ocean Alley, The Veronicas, Ball Park Music, Dune Rats, and many more.

Old Mervs are entering 2026 off the back of a stellar year in 2025 which saw the release of their ARIA Chart-topping self-titled debut album. They also toured the world last year, playing shows in Australia, the US, UK, and Europe.

They also recently took out two spots in triple j’s Hottest 100 countdown, with “Don’t Go” (#98) and “Everyone Will See It” (#83).

Old Mervs’ debut album was recorded in a studio nestled in the Byron Bay hinterland. Chris Collins, who won two ARIAs for his work on Royel Otis’ debut album last year, helmed the production.

The recording process was unique, with bandmates Dave House and Henry Carrington-Jones starting each day surfing alongside Collins before settling into the studio. This approach allowed the duo to explore and expand their sound, blending their signature Australian indie style with elements of Britpop and ’90s alt-rock.

Read the duo’s track-by-track breakdown of the album here.

A Weekend at Indi Bar with Old Mervs

Friday 27 February-Saturday 28 February

Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough, WA