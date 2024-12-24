Indie-rockers Old Mervs are wrapping up 2024 with a bang, gifting fans a brand-new single “See You Again,” dropping just in time for Christmas Eve on December 24th.

The track is the latest taste of the Perth duo’s highly anticipated self-titled debut album, Old Mervs, set to release on March 21st, 2025.

“See You Again” finds Dave House (guitar and lead vocals)and Henry Carrington-Jones (drums, backing vocals), channelling their signature garage-rock energy with a touch of emotional depth.

Recorded in Byron Bay with ARIA-winning producer Chris Collins (Matt Corby, Royel Otis, Alex Lahey), the track kicks off with House’s piercing vocals soaring over sharp guitar riffs, before erupting into a thunderous indie-rock anthem. If their previous singles like “Parched” and “What You’ve Lost” are anything to go by, this one’s destined to dominate summer playlists.

The Kojonup-born duo has had a massive year, with highlights including their largest-ever headline tour across Australia and New Zealand (How The Fark Are Ya? Tour) and their UK debut with headline shows in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Falmouth, and a sold-out show in London.

They’ve also graced local festival stages like Rolling Sets and Changing Tides on the local front.

Speaking of live shows, they’ll be celebrating the release of “See You Again” with a performance at The Left Bank, Fremantle for XMAS EVE 2024 festival—a fitting way to end the year.

Their forthcoming album promises to showcase the best of Old Mervs’ evolution, blending shimmering indie, chugging Brit-pop, and ‘90s West Coast alt-rock influences. With over two million combined streams across their singles and continued airplay on triple j (where “Parched” and “What You’ve Lost” both held the #1 Most Played spot), the duo are definitely ones to watch.

Old Mervs the album is available for pre-order now. In the meantime, crank up “See You Again” this holiday season and prepare for big things from this small-town duo in 2025.

Listen to “See You Again” here and pre-order their debut album Old Mervs here.

OLD MERVS LIVE SHOW DATES

Tuesday, December 24th – The Left Bank – XMAS EVE 2024 – Fremantle, WA

For tickets and event information head to www.oldmervs.com