Content Warning: This article about R. Kelly discusses sexual abuse and domestic violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732

The R. Kelly trial has continued with one of his former background dancers testifying that she saw the singer perform a sexual act on the late Aaliyah when she was underage.

As per Complex, the 10th accuser in the ongoing sex crime trial, under the pseudonym Angela, spoke to prosecutors during the trial. She stated that she walked in on the R&B star performing oral sex on Aaliyah when the young singer was either aged 13 or 14 at the time. She further testified that Kelly’s head was placed between Aaliyah’s legs.

Angela recalled that she and some other women used to prank Kelly while on tour. During one example of this that took place on his tour bus in the 90’s, Angela said that she “slightly opened the door and saw Robert and Aaliyah in a sexual situation.”

Another accuser, who went by her first name Addie, previously stated that Kelly had two men approach her (17)and her friend (19) after a show. She claimed that Kelly then asked to play a game of “who could kiss better”, before going on to have unprotected “sexual intercourse” with her. According to prosecutors, this incident took place just two days after Kelly allegedly illegally married Aaliyah in 1994 while obtaining a fake ID.

Aaliyah, known as the ‘Princess of R&B’, died in an airplane accident in the Bahamas on August 25th, 2001, aged just 22. Her family later filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the aircraft’s operator, Blackhawk International Airways, which was ultimately settled out of court.

