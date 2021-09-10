Content Warning: This article about R. Kelly discusses sexual abuse and domestic violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Yet another woman has taken to the stand against R. Kelly with disturbing allegations. The latest witness, testifying under the name Sonja, says that she was locked in a room and raped by the singer for days in 2003.

Fronting the court on Thursday, Sonja said that she met R. Kelly in a mall in Utah when she was 21 years. She went on to testify that she later met up with R. Kelly for help with her career. Sonja said she was a journalist and went to the singer’s studio to interview him as her “first huge celebrity interview,” New York Times reports.

Once she arrived, Sonja said she was offered a condom, to which she replied, “No, I’m not here for that.”

She claims that she was then locked in a room at the studio for days without any food or water. She says an associate eventually bought her some food, but after eating it she felt “something coming on” and grew tired.

Sonja testified that when she woke up she saw Mr. Kelly “doing up his pants in the corner” nearby and noticed “there was some wet stuff in between my legs.”

“It felt like something had been inside of me,” she said. “I believed I was touched sexually.” Sonja also noticed her underwear on a nearby couch and said she realized it was removed when she was unconscious.

When a prosecutor asked Sonja whether any sexual encounter was consensual, she replied, “absolutely not.”

The testimony comes as the latest shocking accusation in a sexual misconduct and racketeering trial involving R. Kelly. As of now, nine women have taken the stand against the singer.

Some of his charges include sexual exploitation of children, racketeering based on kidnapping and forced labor.

The trial continues. R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

