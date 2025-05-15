ONEFOUR have released their new single “Luxford”, a homage to the street that runs through their hometown of Mount Druitt in Western Sydney.

The track arrives exactly one month before the multi-platinum drill group’s highly anticipated debut album, Look At Me Now, hits the shelves, serving as a powerful reminder of their roots and raw storytelling ability.

Named after a significant road in their Western Sydney neighbourhood, “Luxford” delivers an unflinching portrayal of street life and brotherhood.

The track pulls no punches with its formidable narrative, featuring charged lines like “at parks we charging / march like Spartans / you can call us 300 / coppers are out and about so stay in your house if you can’t outrun them.” Each verse methodically constructs vivid imagery of their local environment, where street corners hold historical significance.

The release of “Luxford” builds substantial momentum for ONEFOUR’s upcoming debut album, which is scheduled for release on June 13th. Fans can already secure their copies with pre-orders of the album, along with merchandise and vinyl bundles available now.

Consisting of members Celly, J Emz, Lekks, and Spenny, ONEFOUR have been steadily building their reputation in the drill scene through a series of high-profile collaborations. Their impressive roster of features includes tracks with UK artists Abra Cadabra on “MOVIE” and Headie One on “Gang Ties”, as well as pop star Mabel on “PHONE CALL” and rising talent Nemzzz on “SPINNIN'”. These strategic partnerships have significantly amplified anticipation for their forthcoming full-length debut.

Following the album release, ONEFOUR will embark on their biggest Australian tour to date, beginning on June 21st in Hobart. The tour represents a milestone moment for the group as they prepare to showcase their debut album to home audiences across the country.

In less positive tour news, ONEFOUR announced the rescheduling of their EU and UK tour yesterday due to “visa delays.”

“We’ve had some visa delays and we’re currently in a holding pattern waiting for the green light – which has made it impossible to move ahead with any certainty,” they wrote in a statement shared on social media.

“We hate to let our fans down but this process is out of our hands. We’ll be rescheduling our tour dates so hold onto your tickets if you can. Announcing new dates soon…”

ONEFOUR’s “Luxford” is out now.