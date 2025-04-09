Aussie drill titans ONEFOUR have dropped the latest single from their highly anticipated debut album.

The Mount Druitt-based rap group’s latest track features an old school, horn-heavy beat as the groundwork to put distance between them and their past controversies, instead touching on their sense of family born from rising about their struggles.

“It’s for those who want more. The ones who wake up and know they’re destined for greatness, no matter what obstacles they face,” they explain. “It’s a message of hope, a letter to the pain and a welcome to a better future that has no boundaries.”

ONEFOUR revealed last week that their debut album, Look At Me Now, will be released on Friday, June 13th.

The album announcement came after a string of singles dropped over the last few months, with a press release saying, “J Emz, Celly, Lekks, and Spenny will take you through their transformation from the raw realities of street life they have endured, to the dizzying heights of fame, and all of the trappings that come with that success.”

ONEFOUR will embark on a 13-date tour of Australia later this year, in what will be their biggest run of the country to date ahead of shows throughout the UK and Europe.

Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

ONEFOUR’s “Family” is out now. Look At Me Now is out Friday, June 13th.

ONEFOUR 2025 AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Saturday June 21st

Uni Bar, Hobart

Friday July 18th

Fiction, Canberra

Saturday July 19th

King Street Bandroom, Newcastle

Friday July 25th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday July 26th

Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Friday August 1st

Gilligans, Cairns

Saturday August 2nd

The Warehouse, Townsville

Saturday August 9th

Beer Deluxe, Albury

Friday August 15th

The Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour

Saturday August 16th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Sunday August 17th

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast

Friday August 22nd

Metro City, Perth

Saturday August 23rd

The Gov, Adelaide