The Kid LAROI is set to take stage at the NRL Grand Final at Accor Stadium next month, and speculation is already swirling about who might join him onstage.

With ONEFOUR already locked in to support the Redfern-raised, LA-based artist on his Australian tour this November, all signs point to an onstage collab with J Emz, Spenny, Lekks, and Celly.

During a recent interview with Tone Deaf, the Sydney-born artist teased fans by hinting at “surprises” for his performance.

When asked if he had any guest performers, like ONEFOUR, lined up, LAROI kept things cryptic: “We’ll see. I’ve got some surprises in the works,” he said.

It wouldn’t be the first time the award-winning drill pioneers have joined LAROI onstage. ONEFOUR supported The Kid LAROI on his last Australian tour, marking a monumental return to the stage for the group since NSW police banned them from performing in 2019.

On September 6th, 2023, during a show at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, The Kid LAROI invited ONEFOUR onstage to perform their collaboration “My City.” The group also performed their tracks “Shanks and Shivs” and “Spot the Difference,” marking a pivotal moment in Australian hip-hop history.

Though he remained tight-lipped about specifics, LAROI’s plural reference to “surprises” has only fuelled anticipation ahead of his stadium and arena tour of Australia this November.

Playing venues like Sydney CommBank Stadium, Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, and Perth RAC Arena, LAROI is currently building an immersive world for fans.

“We’re pretty dialled in on what we’re doing at the moment,” he said, “just creating a cool world visually and bringing people into the music that we’re playing… pairing the music and the visuals to make everything come to life.

“[…] It’s about finding ways to make the music sound fresh, and the songs people love feel like they’ve never heard them before.”

The Kid LAROI’s NRL Grand Final set takes place at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Sunday, October 6th.

The Kid LAROI 2024 Australian Tour

Supported by Quavo and ONEFOUR

General public tickets available via ticketek.com.au

Monday, November 11th

Gold Coast Home of the Arts, QLD | All Ages

Thursday, November 14th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, QLD | All Ages*

Saturday, November 16th

Sydney CommBank Stadium, NSW | All Ages*

Wednesday, November 20th

Perth RAC Arena, WA | All Ages*

Sunday, November, 24th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, SA | All Ages*

Wednesday, November, 27th

Hobart MyState Bank Arena, TAS | All Ages

Friday, November 29th + Saturday, November 30th

Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, VIC | All Ages