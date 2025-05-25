After playing to full houses across Australia and New Zealand in 2023, OneRepublic will bring ‘The Sweet Escape’ tour Down Under next year with special guest Zara Larsson.

The tour is set to commence at Auckland’s Spark Arena on February 4th, 2026, followed by shows in Sydney, the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth (see full details below). Sharing the stage will be Zara Larsson, who will be making her debut Down Under.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 30th at 2pm local time. The Mastercard pre-sale begins on Wednesday, May 28th at 1pm, and the Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, May 29th at 1pm local time.

OneRepublic, fronted by Ryan Tedder, have been non-stop for over two decades. Since their 2007 debut, they’ve amassed over 5 billion streams on Spotify alone thanks to hits like “Counting Stars” and “Apologise”, which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide.

A testament to their enduring popularity, OneRepublic are no strangers to partnering with other hit musicians and featuring on the soundtracks of top tier films and series.

Their 2022 hit “I Ain’t Worried” featured in the blockbuster film Top Gun: Maverick. Last year, they teamed up with David Guetta on “I Don’t Wanna Wait”, and they also shared “Nobody (from Kaiju No.8)”, which is the end credit song for the hugely successful manga-turned-anime series Kaiju. No 8. Together with Italian electronic group Meduza and German artist Leony, they released “Fire”, the official song for the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament.

In July, 2024, OneRepublic debuted their sixth studio album, Artificial Paradise, featuring “Hurt” and “Sink or Swim”, and earlier this year released “Chasing Paradise” with Kygo.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Joining them on ‘The Sweet Escape’ tour is pop star Larsson, who has also been breaking records of her own. Her platinum-certified 2017 full-length So Good is one of the most-streamed debuts on Spotify by a female artist ever.

OneRepublic will also make appearances at Lookout Festival at Lake Macquarie and Torquay.

OneRepublic 2026 Australia and New Zealand Tour

For complete tour information, visit: livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz

Wednesday, February 4th

Spark Arena, Auckland NZ

Friday, February 6th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney AUS

Wednesday, February 11th

Hota Outdoors, Gold Coast AUS

Thursday, February 12th

Riverstage, Brisbane AUS

Sunday, February 15th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne AUS

Wednesday, February 18th

RAC Arena, Perth AUS