Rapper Open Mike Eagle has announced the release of his first album in three years. Titled Anime, Trauma and Divorce, the album is expected to arrive in the fall through his own label, AutoReverse Records. It is also Open Mike Eagle’s first full-length album.

To mark the announcement of the release, Open Mike Eagle has also shared a single, titled ‘Bucciariati’, featuring Kari Faux.

Anime, Trauma and Divorce is a follow up to Open Mike Eagle’s last album, 2017’s Brick Body Kids Still Daydream. An excerpt on the website describes the album as the most ‘personal project’ of OME’s career.

Throughout the album, the 39-year-old rapper explores the march into middle age, the dismantling of his marriage, and the ‘darkness of his past and searches for lights to guide him forward.’ On the album, OME engages in self-critique while also rewarding himself for growth.

“Do you disassociate by envisioning yourself as the lead in your favorite anime, or do you reflect on your headass behavior? Tattoos and beer or push-ups and smoothies?” the description reads.

In a statement describing the album, OME summed Anime, Trauma and Divorce as a collection of incidents from the worst year of his life.

“Before the world went to shit I was already in the middle of a few personal crises,” the statement said. “Shit had gone haywire personally and professionally and my therapist had to remind me that I have an outlet to process some of my shit in rap music.”

“So I made a bunch of painful rap songs and Jacknife Lee was kind enough to help me make good music out of them. Maybe it can help other people too. It probably won’t but maybe.” OME stated.

The album is produced by Jacknife Lee, who has worked with U2, REM, and Two Door Cinema Club. It also features fellow AutoReverse labelmate Video Dave and Eagle’s son.

Check out ‘Bucciariati’ by Open Mike Eagle: