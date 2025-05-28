Brisbane’s flagship music and arts series Open Season is in full swing, and just when you thought the lineup couldn’t get any bigger, it’s been hit with a second wave of major program announcements.

Running through until the end of July, the Queensland winter music series is cementing its place as one of the country’s most exciting live music programs, throwing open the doors to iconic venues and public spaces citywide.

One of the boldest new additions is South System, a free, open-air dance party transforming Fish Lane into a gritty, high-energy club space on Saturday, July 5th.

A collaboration with CYBER, Fellr and Fish Lane Arts Precinct, the event is led by genre-bending DJ/producer Moktar, whose unique blend of techno and traditional Arabic instrumentation has made him one of the country’s most compelling electronic artists.

Joining him on the decks are Fukhed, C.FRIM, Claire O’Brien, and Nikitasilly, bringing an underground electronic flavour rarely seen in Brisbane’s public precincts.

“South System is more than a party – it’s pushing the boundaries on how we use public space, how we celebrate local talent, and how we connect through sound,” says Open Season Creative Director Dave Sleswick. “Fish Lane has never seen anything like this, and that’s exactly the point.”

Meanwhile, powerhouse First Nations celebration Blak Day Out returns for its fourth edition on Saturday, July 26th at The Princess Theatre with a stacked all-female lineup that celebrates the strength and diversity of Blak women in music.

Leading the charge is national treasure Christine Anu, soulful favourite Thelma Plum, and breakout star Miss Kaninna, alongside Stiff Gins, GLVES, dameeeela, and Kritty.

Curated by Alethea Beetson (Blak Social) and co-presented with QPAC’s Clancestry, the all-ages event is a cultural and community must-see.

Other major additions include Kita Alexander, fresh from supporting Dua Lipa across Australia and New Zealand, who will headline her own show at The Princess Theatre on Saturday, July 12th. Beloved indie-folk duo The Dreggs will also hit The Tivoli that same night, marking the release of their second studio album, The Art of Uncommon Practice.

Support act updates have also rolled in across the broader program: Juno Mamba and Montêtna will open for the long-awaited return of Icelandic electronic duo Kiasmos, who are back live for the first time in five years.

Lunar Dirt join shoegaze legends DIIV, while Asha Jefferies brings her alt-folk warmth to Soccer Mommy’s introspective set. Elsewhere, Desmond Cheese and Flo Records will perform ahead of Surprise Chef, and Felicity Kircher joins Sahara Beck for an intimate hometown show at Grand on Ann.

Some of Brisbane’s most beloved acts will also be front and centre during Open Season’s jam-packed calendar: Platonic Sex are set to warm up for Cloud Control’s Bliss Release 15-year anniversary show (May 30th), Tex Crick supports cult favourite Jessica Pratt (June 3rd), and Blue Diner opens for boundary-pushing innovators Mount Kimbie (June 4th).

The Tullamarines and Mid Drift will join The Preatures for a sold-out celebration of Blue Planet Eyes, while The Stress of Leisure, Seja, and Eyes Ninety set the stage for The Gin Club.

The program’s diversity continues with performances from genre-crossing standouts including 1tbsp (aka Golden Vessel), jazz-soul fusionists Ezra Collective, sax virtuoso Kamasi Washington, and experimental funk king MonoNeon – plus a rare headline show from Icelandic post-rock legends Sigur Rós, already sold out.

Tickets to Open Season are on sale now. Head to the Open Season website for all the details.