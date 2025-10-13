Half a century since Rabbit first tore up Aussie stages, original AC/DC frontman Dave Evans is back with his old bandmates for Defenders of Rock, a brand new album out October 31st via Savant Guarde Records.

The record marks the 50th anniversary of Rabbit, the hard-rock outfit Evans fronted after his brief but pivotal stint with AC/DC. Co-founded by guitarist and songwriter Mark Tinson, Rabbit became a cult favourite in the mid-’70s for their wild, theatrical live shows and no-bullshit rock swagger.

Five decades on, Defenders of Rock proves that spark never went out. It’s a tight, riff-heavy blast of classic Australian rock — big hooks, roaring solos, and the kind of pub-born energy that made Rabbit legendary in their day. The title track erupts with Tinson’s scorching guitar work, while Evans delivers a vocal performance that’s as raw and electrifying as ever.

“The time seemed right for the mighty Rabbit to have a say once again in the world of rock,” Evans says. “This album really makes a statement about the state of rock music today and the never-say-die attitude of true rockers. It’s all killer, no filler — we hope fans everywhere will be inspired to keep rockin’!”

The album’s lead single, “We’ll Never Get Too Much Rock ’n’ Roll”, first dropped in 2023 and nods back to the band’s 1976 anthem “Too Much Rock ’n’ Roll”. Another standout, “Let’s Get Loud”, features former Rose Tattoo drummer Scott Johnston, bringing extra punch to Rabbit’s classic sound.

For Evans, it’s another milestone in a career that’s stretched from AC/DC’s earliest gigs at Sydney’s Chequers Nightclub to international tours and more than a dozen solo releases. Since leaving AC/DC in 1974 — after fronting the band through its formative first year and recording their debut single “Can I Sit Next to You Girl?” — Evans has kept the fire burning through countless projects, including 1986’s Dave Evans & Thunder Down Under and collaborations with former Alice Cooper guitarist John Nitzinger.

These days, Evans still tours across Europe, the US, and Latin America, where he’s become something of a rock icon. His current world tour celebrates 50 years since AC/DC’s first show, mixing nostalgia with new fire, and Defenders of Rock slots neatly into that legacy.

Defenders of Rock is available to pre-order now.