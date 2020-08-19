On Monday night, August 17th, Orville Peck and Shania Twain performed their new collaboration, ‘Legends Never Die’ on Jimmy Fallon.

The Tonight Show host introduced the pair who performed their new single in an empty bar, wearing blinged out cowboy jackets and hats.

‘Legends Never Die’ is one of six singles on Orville Peck’s new EP Show Pony that was released earlier this month. The pair also released an official music video last week to accompany the new single and it is available on YouTube.

He was very keen to be creating a collaboration with her as Shania Twain was someone he had always looked up to.

“I cannot thank Shania enough for being part of this. She has always been a hero of mine and her music made me feel so empowered growing up,” he said. “As cliché as it sounds, recording with her and getting to get up on stage and sing with her in Nashville is a dream come true. No words really.”

The Tonight Show have only just begun to record guests in the studio again this month since the COVID-19 pandemic halted production, so the country pair are some of the first live guests back on the show.

NME has nothing but praise for the whole EP which follows his debut album, Pony released in 2019, and had this to say about the new collab. “Perhaps his most pop-leaning track so far, it eskews plugging into the dimly lit world he usually favours. Instead, ‘Legends Never Die’ is a full-on stadium country belter with a knowing wink to both artists’ LGBTQ+ fanbases – “you got nothing if you ain’t got pride,” their voices meet to croon.”

Check out Orville Peck and Shania Twain performance of ‘Legends Never Die’ on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show: