Ready to get your groove on and finally get back to music festivals? Then the River Sounds lineup is right up your alley.

In the works since the beginning of the year, River Sounds is keen to become the festival of the decade with a massive amount of names appearing across two stages, across two days – meaning that it’s time to navigate through the list of artists and show you who are a must-see.

Held in Bellingen, New South Wales, the River Sounds Festival kicks off in just a month, rocking from Friday, August 13th to Saturday, August 14th. Packing a punch with it’s triple headlining artists Regurgitator, Baker Boy, and Butterfingers, it’s not a festival you’ll want to miss.

Curious to see who should be on your list of who to see at River Sounds? You’re not alone. With over 25 artists set to hit the stages, it can be a bit daunting working out who you’re planning to see. Well, we’ve got you covered – we’ve explored the whole line up and worked out the top nine that you’ve just got to see to believe. Let us take you through our picks for the upcoming festival!

1. Butterfingers

Around for two decades now, Brisbane hip-hop outfit Butterfingers is nothing short of mesmerising. With two older albums, plus their newer album Bad News only being released last year, they’ve got a slew of jams in their arsenal (including the classics ‘FIGJAM’, ‘I Love Work’ and ‘Yo Mama’), and are ready to command your attention on stage.

2. The Pinheads

If you’re keen on seeing a massive amount of energy buzzing on stage, then The Pinheads should be on your radar. Comprised of seven mates, the punk rock collective formed back in 2013 over a cheap game of bowling where they shared their tastes in music. Fast forward to 2021, and they’re keeping their roll going by emitting a brilliant fusion of punk and garage rock.

3. Baker Boy

Proudly Yolngu, Baker Boy embodies his roots in every song he does. From rapping in a combination of both English and Yolŋu Matha, no one can quite beat the flow he spits. On stage, it’s hard to keep up with him as he swings through move after move with a tongue as fast as fire. With 10 singles under his belt, he’ll have you moving like no other.

4. The Stained Daisys

Filled with a unique sound that embodies a bit of blues rock while keeping it light and airy, The Stained Daisies eclectic tastes are a must see when it comes to River Sounds. With four members all up, their approach to music is a bit on the different side as each member writes songs and shares the lead vocals.

5. Regurgitator

Listed as one of the headliners, Regurgitator is no stranger to the festival scene. With nearly three decades as masters of the alt-rock genre, the outfit can surely put on a heck of a show. As they’ve got 10 albums of material, including their iconic ‘Polyester Girl’ and ‘! (The Song Formally Known As)’, they’re sure to bring an amazing sing-a-long to the table.

6. Adrian Eagle

Like his name suggests, Adrian Eagle will help you soar to a whole new level of what you expect from music festivals. The ARIA Award-winning artist has shot to the top of our playlist in the past five years, and we reckon that he ought to be in your ears, too. Bringing a bit of a slow jams type of vibe, Adrian Eagle is someone you’ve got to experience in person.

7. Nice Biscuit

Situated as a five-piece psych outfit from Brisbane, Nice Biscuit comes in tow with an entirely different vibe. Marked as being “tantalisingly tastier than any biscuit you may have tried before,” their flavour embarks on a bit of a indie, pop, psych rock journey that settles nicely in you, as good biscuits should.

Friday, August 13th – Saturday, August 14th

Bellingen Showgrounds, Bellingen, NSW

Tickets: River Sounds Festival