Two icons at opposite ends of the rock spectrum are joining forces on a rather unexpected collaboration. Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John are working on a new song together, as revealed by Sharon Osbourne.

Sharon unveiled details of the collaboration on Monday nights episode of her show, The Talk. When co-host Carrie Ann Inaba asked “What does 2020 have in store for Ozzy?”, Sharon responded, “A lot of good things. Wellness. And to get back with his fans, to get doing what he loves, which is touring and being out there with his fans.

“And yes, there’s new music, and it’s great. He’s got all his friends playing on it. He’s doing a song with Elton. There’s so much good stuff. Good things.”

Details about when we can expect this new collaboration to drop remain scarce. It’s probably safe to assume it will feature on Ozzy’s first new studio album in ten years, Ordinary Man, set to drop next month.

Fans have already had a taste of what to expect from the new record with lead single, ‘Under The Graveyard’, that dropped back in November last year and new single ‘Straight To Hell’.

This upcoming collaboration isn’t the only left-field project that Osbourne has been involved in recently. Last year he jumped on a collaborative track with Post Malone and Travis Scott, ‘Take What You Want’. Check it out below.

Listen: Post Malone – ‘Take What You Want’ featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott

In other news, during his Sydney concert Sir Elton John that he donated $1 million to bushfire relief.

“You should all be in awe of the work that the firefighters are doing,” Sir Elton shared. “There are people out there who have lost their lives trying to save homes, there are people who have lost their lives and their homes.

“And last, is the plight of the animals and loss of their habitat that frankly, is on a biblical scale and heartbreaking. Therefore tonight I will be pledging $1 million.”