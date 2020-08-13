A film set to chronicle the relationship of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne is officially in the works, according to the couples son, Jack Osbourne.

Jack Osbourne, whose production company is set to develop the film, has confirmed that it is in its “very, very early” stages.

“We have a writer,” Jack says. “We said to go from 1979 to 1996. I can’t say too much, but the film is an active development.”

Ozzy and Sharon first crossed paths in the late seventies. Sharon’s father was managing Black Sabbath. After Ozzy was sacked from the band over his drinking and drug habits, Sharon took over as his personal manager and encouraged him to start his own project.

Ozzy released his debut record Blizzard of Ozz, in 1980 — a record that quickly became a Top 10 album in the U.K. and spawned a slew of now-iconic tracks like ‘Crazy Train’ and ‘Mr. Crowley.’ The couple married in 1982 and had three children together — Jack, Kelly and Aimee.

“From what I understand, it’s about Sharon and I and our relationship,” Ozzy shared of the film. “It’s how we met, fell in love, and how we married. She’s my other half. She grew up a lot with me, and I grew up a lot with her. We celebrated 38 years of marriage just recently.”

Sharon shared that she hopes, “it will be a story that everybody can relate to.”

She continued, “You don’t have to be a fan of the music, because it’s a story about a survivor. No matter what life throws at you, you pick yourself up and you start again. It’s just an amazing story of overcoming everything that’s thrown at you in your life.”

She hopes the film will offer a grittier take on the rockstar narrative, in comparison to the recent music biopic monoliths. Citing Bohemian Rhapsody, Sharon shared, “I get why they did that, because it was for a younger generation,” she says. “It was squeaky clean. It was, ‘Those songs will live forever,’ and it turned a whole generation onto Queen’s music that had never heard before. So with that, it was phenomenal.

“But I don’t think it was a great movie. They changed the timing [of the story] and everything in it. That’s why it was, like, made ‘nice’ and that’s what made it a Hallmark movie.”

“Our film will be a lot more real,” she says. “We don’t want it to be squeaky, shiny clean and all of that. We’re not making it for kids. It’s an adult movie for adults.”

As Rolling Stone reports, when Ozzy was asked about if he has given any thought as to who he think should tackle the role of the Prince of Darkness he replied, “No, not really,” he says. “Sharon wants to get an unknown actor.”