Aimée Osbourne, the eldest daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon, has revealed the reason behind her absence from the TV show The Osbournes, which featured her siblings Kelly and Jack.

Speaking to New York’s Q104.3 radio station, Aimee said, “To me, I’d grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and I always really valued my privacy within that family.”

The 36-year-old continued, “For me personally, for who I am, as far as morally, and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn’t really line up with what I saw my future as. It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically.”

Aimee has previously spoken of her decision to remain out of the limelight, saying she didn’t want to jeopardise her dream career of becoming a singer.

“I want to be a singer, and I felt if I’d stayed with The Osbournes and done the whole thing, I would have been typecast right away,” she said in a previous interview with BlabberMouth.

“I don’t think I will ever cross-contaminate my private life and my family life with my public and professional worlds. For me, nothing’s more important than having a very clear boundary between the two. That’s just part of who I am,” Aimee also explained to Rolling Stone in 2015.

During an episode of Sharon Osbourne’s The Talk, the longtime wife of Ozzy admitted that she had feelings of guilt over her daughter’s decision to leave home because she couldn’t stand filming The Osbournes.

“I know that my eldest girl, Aimée, left home at 16 and she couldn’t live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane,” she said. “She felt, too, that she didn’t want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea; it was appalling to her. And so she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did.”

The MTV series proved to be hugely popular and quickly paved the way for personality-driven reality TV shows, with the reality showairing from 2002-2005.

Check out ‘Shared Something With The Night’ by ARO: