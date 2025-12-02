Ozzy Osbourne’s family has launched a savage t-shirt that directly targets Roger Waters following the former Pink Floyd bassist’s recent controversial comments.

The limited-edition Ozzy Osbourne merchandise features a two-sided design that delivers a pointed message to Waters. One side displays an album bearing striking similarities to Waters’ 1990 release The Wall – Live in Berlin, dramatically obscured by “OZZY RULES” in oversized lettering. The reverse presents an even more provocative image: Osbourne urinating on the album, with the stream rendered in spectrum colours as a clear nod to Pink Floyd’s iconic The Dark Side of the Moon artwork.

The shirt’s pièce de résistance lies in its Gerald Scarfe-inspired lettering, which declares “Another Prick in the Wall” – a clever play on Pink Floyd’s classic “Another Brick in the Wall”.

The t-shirt is available via the Ozzy Osbourne webstore for just 48 hours.

It arrives three months after Waters slammed the media for their coverage of Ozzy’s death.

“Or Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him,” Waters told The Independent Ink. “In whatever state he was in his whole life. We’ll never know, although he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense.

“The music, I have no idea. I couldn’t give a fuck. I don’t care about Black Sabbath. I never did. I have no interest in biting the heads of chickens or whatever they do. I couldn’t care less, you know.”

Jack Osbourne responded on Instagram: “Hey Roger Waters. Fuck You. How pathetic and out of touch you’ve become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bullshit in the press. My father always thought you were a cunt – thanks for proving him right.”