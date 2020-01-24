Ozzy Osbourne has come out in thanks for his fans and supporters, who have wished him well after his revelation that he was diagnosed with a form of Parkinson’s disease.

Just a few days ago, Ozzy Osbourne shocked the rock world by disclosing his battle with the long-term degenerative disorder of the central nervous system.

Rumours about Osbourne’s health circulated earlier this month after he was spotted walking with a cane, and recently, in a joint interview with his wife Sharon on US TV show Good Morning America, an emotional Osbourne revealed he’s suffering from a “mild form” of Parkinson’s disease.

“It’s Parkin two, which is a form of Parkinson’s,” Sharon told host Robin Roberts. “It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body.”

A visibly shaken Ozzy admitted it’s been a very challenging time for the famous family. He played his last show on New Year’s Eve 2018 before suffering a bad fall in early 2019. The damage from the fall led him to believe he was dying.

Watch Ozzy reveal his health diagnosis below.

Later that day, Ozzy shared a word of thanks to his supporters.

“Thank you all so much for your well wishes,” the singer said via his official social media outlets. “It means the absolute world to me. All my love, Ozzy.”

Ozzy received the diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease last February after he experienced a fall and underwent subsequent surgery. Now, the singer is taking medication for both Parkinson’s and nerve pain.

“I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s the Parkinson’s or what, you know, but that’s — see, that’s the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I’d never heard of nerve pain, and it’s a weird feeling.”

Ozzy’s new album Ordinary Man is due out Feb. 21. It’s preceded by the singles “Under the Graveyard,” “Straight to Hell” and the Elton John-assisted title track. In addition, Ozzy and Sharon will present an award at this year’s Grammys ceremony.

Ozzy live guitarist and Black Label Society bandleader Zakk Wylde also stepped out to share some kind words regarding the singer on social media. He attached an incredible live clip of the pair performing together underneath his message.

“BIG BL LOVE & THANKS To EVERYBODY Out There Sending The BOSS Your POSITIVE ENERGY & PRAYERS OF STRENGTH!!!” Wylde relayed. “OZ – YOU’RE THE GREATEST!!! YOU ARE LOVED MORE THAN YOU WILL EVER KNOW!”