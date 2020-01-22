Iconic British rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has revealed the extent of his health struggles in an emotional interview.

Rumours about Osbourne’s health circulated earlier this month after he was spotted walking with a cane. Now, in a joint interview with his wife Sharon on US TV show Good Morning America, an emotional Osbourne revealed he’s suffering from a “mild form” of Parkinson’s disease.

“It’s Parkin two, which is a form of Parkinson’s,” Sharon told host Robin Roberts. “It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body.”

A visibly shaken Ozzy admitted it’s been a very challenging time for the famous family. He played his last show on New Year’s Eve 2018 before suffering a bad fall in early 2019. The damage from the fall led him to believe he was dying.

The singer needed surgery in the aftermath of the fall. “I’m on a host of medication, mainly for the surgery,” he said. “I’ve got numbness down this arm and my legs are going cold. I don’t know if it’s the Parkinson’s or what.”

Sharon said the unpredictability of the disease was one of the major causes of distress for the Osbournes. “It’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

Watch: Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne on Good Morning America

Ozzy’s not one for giving up, however. His collaboration with Elton John, ‘Ordinary Man’, surfaced earlier this month. An album of the same name is scheduled for release on Friday February 21. Other guests include Guns N’ Roses’ Slash and Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and rapper Post Malone.

The 71-year-old heavy metal icon is also due to jump back onstage in May for an extensive North American tour. He then heads to Europe, which carries him through until the end of the year.