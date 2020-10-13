This year may have been a shitshow when it came to live music (read: none), but it looks like Ozzy Osbourne fans will have something to look forward to with the news that the rocker’s UK tour is to be rescheduled for 2022.

According to Ozzy’s wife Sharon Osbourne, the Prince of Darkness will be releasing new dates for his No More Tours II run, which had been cancelled twice due to Ozzy suffering a slew of health issues .

“Everybody’s booking their tours again for like 2022, and to find availabilities right now, it’s crazy,” Sharon told Planet Rock Radio. “Agents and facilities are going nuts, trying to get everybody back. It will be exciting. I think it will be a very exciting time when bands do go back and it’ll be joyous.”

She continued, “Ozzy’s tour has been rebooked. The British tour, he’ll be back in 2022. You know, we just carry on as normal. We’ve been doing loads of TV shows here and you’ve got to just keep going until Ozzy can go back live. He’s in the studio right now doing a new album.”

“We’re going to do a movie of Ozzy’s life story and he’s got to do the soundtrack to that… so I’ll keep him busy, let’s put it that way.”

It was revealed in May that an Ozzy Osbourne biopic is currently in the works, with the Black Sabbath frontman’s son Jack Osbourne telling the Jasta Show: “There is absolutely things in motion right now to make [the movie] a reality, I think in the next few months, you’ll probably see something coming up about it. But we haven’t landed [at a studio] yet. So, fingers crossed.”

Sharon’s announcement comes following her revelation on her and Ozzy’s current sex life, saying on her show The Talk that she and the frontman still have sex “a couple of times a week,” adding that it is totally “normal in a long, long relationship”.

“When you’re in a relationship your relationship has highs and lows and depending on where you are with your relationship, it’s – you love each other more,” she explained.

“Sex changes, that it’s not just about the sex. It’s about the intimacy. It’s about being with that person that you love,” the 67-year-old continued.

“They love you. It just changes. It changes. Those goosebumps that you got change to something else. It’s a warmth. It’s a respect. It’s that, it is a feeling of love and comfort.”

Sharon, who married the Black Sabbath rocker in 1982, added: “The thing is if somebody moves you in a certain way. You love them. You make love. It’s the best thing in the world.”

