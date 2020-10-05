Sharon Osbourne, the wife of Ozzy Osbourne, has gotten candid on the current state of her and the rocker’s sex life after nearly 40 years of marriage.

Speaking on her daytime TV show The Talk, Sharon shared that she and Prince of Darkness still have sex “a couple of times a week,” saying that it is totally “normal in a long, long relationship”.

“When you’re in a relationship your relationship has highs and lows and depending on where you are with your relationship, it’s – you love each other more,” the wife of the Black Sabbath star explained.

“Sex changes, that it’s not just about the sex. It’s about the intimacy. It’s about being with that person that you love,” the 67-year-old continued.

“They love you. It just changes. It changes. Those goosebumps that you got change to something else. It’s a warmth. It’s a respect. It’s that, it is a feeling of love and comfort.”

Sharon, who married the Black Sabbath rocker in 1982, added: “The thing is if somebody moves you in a certain way. You love them. You make love. It’s the best thing in the world.”

Not sparing any details, Shaz also added that the couple have found a healthier balance when it comes to being intimate compared to the early days of their relationship – a vast contrast to when an “oversexed” Ozzy would instigate intimacy “three times a day”.

“He had enough for all,” she laughed: “(But) it’s getting less, It used to be three times a day but it’s much less now. Let’s say a couple of times a week, which is normal in a long, long relationship.”

Check out 40 Years of Ozzy Osbourne’s Blizzard of Ozz with Ozzy Osbourne: