Everybody and their dog knows about the undeniable influence of the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, yet Ozzy Osbourne feels like he has not yet reached that kind of iconic perfection. Apparently, his ultimate is yet to come.

In a recent interview, Ozzy Osbourne has said that he is yet to release what he calls his “Sgt. Pepper” album, referring to the 1967 project by the Beatles, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Rocks reigning “Prince of Darkness” says that he is yet to achieve his “ultimate”, which in his eyes, is the equivalent to what the Beatles did with Sgt. Pepper.

He brought this up during a new Ozzy Speaks segment on Sirius XM Radio’s Ozzy’s Boneyard, which aired in conjunction with the release of the musician’s career-spanning See You on the Other Side box set.

“I’ve said I haven’t released what I consider my Sgt. Pepper,” Osbourne explained. “You know, my ultimate… So when people say, which is my favourite album? I say I haven’t made it yet.”

The conversation centred around the massive vinyl box set’s 173 songs culled from the singer’s 11 studio albums. But that doesn’t mean Osbourne is ready to rest on his laurels, as the musician paraphrased to co-hosts Billy Morrison and Jose Mangin with a story about his son.

“You know what? My son said to me; he says, ‘Dad, why are you always so content with what you’ve achieved?'” Osbourne added. “But if I go, ‘Wow, I’ve done 173 songs!’ I can’t take it.”

Whether he is content or not, the rocker is still making incredible music to this day, with his latest release ‘Under the Graveyard’, his first new song in nine years, hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Chart.

Osbourne’s twelfth album Ordinary Man is due to be released early 2020. The follow-up single to ‘Under the Graveyard’, titled ‘Straight to Hell’ was also recently released. The track is a Slash-aided rock gem that acts as a splendid return to form for the Prince of Darkness.