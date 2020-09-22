Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s granddaughter Minnie – the daughter of their son, Jack Osbourne – has tested positive for COVID-19, Sharon has confirmed.

Appearing on her daytime TV show The Talk via a video feed after being unable to enter the studio, 67-year-old Sharon Osbourne explained that she was quarantining after Minnie tested positive for the virus, though no one else in the family has tested positive for COVID at this time.

“I was meant to be in the studio, I was so looking forward to it. And then, unfortunately, one of my granddaughters has come down with COVID,” she said.

“She’s okay; she’s doing good. I don’t have it. Her daddy doesn’t have it. Her mummy doesn’t have it. Her sisters don’t. She caught it from somebody who works for my son,” Osbourne explained.

“And it just goes to show you that children can get COVID.”

Minnie Theodora is the youngest daughter of Jack Osbourne and ex-wife Lisa Stelly and was born in February 2018. The pair also share Pearl Clementine, 6, and Andy Rose, 3.

It’s the latest in a string of health battles for the Black Sabbath frontman’s family, with Ozzy himself revealing earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, on top of suffering a fall, undergoing spine surgery and being hospitalised with the flu.

“I’m not good at secrets. I cannot walk around with it anymore. I feel better now of owning up to the fact that I have a case of Parkinson’s,” Ozzy said in January.

“I’m not back to 100 percent. I’m about 75 percent there, but it’s such a slow recovery,” he added in another interview with SiriusXM.

“Spine surgery is bad news, man. I’ve been in such a bad state with pain; I’m still having a lot of pain. There was a point I was convinced that I was dying. I was in that much discomfort and pain and misery. I thought they were all hiding it from me.”

He continued, “I remember saying to Sharon, ‘You’ve gotta level with me. Is it worse than you’re making it out [to be]?’ She says, ‘No.’