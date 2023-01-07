Two decades after his reality TV debut on The Osbournes, Ozzy Osbourne is returning with a new show that will follow his family’s new life in the UK.

While The Osbournes aired for just three years, it was a smash hit and brought fans endless entertainment until it ended in 2005.

Now, with the famous fam heading back across the pond, they’re once again heading back into the spotlight with a docuseries called Home to Roost that follows their big move to England.

The ten-part series, airing on BBC, will follow Ozzy and Sharon as they settle in a Buckinghamshire village with the support of 38-year-old daughter Kelly, who became a mum for the first time last year, and 37-year-old son Jack, now a dad of four.

It will also follow major milestones, including Sharon’s 70th birthday in October and the birth of Kelly’s child.

And while the rest of the Osbourne family are keen to get back in front of the cameras as they make the move from LA back to the UK, Ozzy insisted he only agreed so to relaunch his wife Sharon’s TV career.

“I don’t know how The Kardashians have done it for so long – it sent us crazy at the end,” Ozzy said of the new series set to air on BBC.

“I am not sorry I did it, but after three or four years I said, ‘Do you know what, we’re going to lose somebody because it is getting too crazy.”

He added, “There is rock and roll fame, which is pretty intense, but that Osbourne level was just unbelievable.

“The kids paid for it. They all ended up doing drugs. Jack got clean and sober on that show, Kelly messed up on that show, I was messed up and Sharon got cancer.”

Let’s hope this time around goes better…

