Life comes at you fast sometimes. Just ask Ozzy Osbourne. One week, you’re “fed up” with gun violence in the U.S. and want to move back to the U.K.; the next, you’re saying you’d rather return to the U.S., thank you very much.

The Black Sabbath icon and his wife, Sharon, revealed they were moving back to England earlier this year, following many years living in Los Angeles.

The big move is the subject of a new reality series called Home to Roost, which is set to premiere next year, but not everyone, including Ozzy himself, is happy about the switch from the U.S. to England.

“I’m getting a bit of flak from people,” Ozzy revealed in a new interview with Consequence of Sound. “To be honest with you, if I had my way, I’d stay in America. I’m American now.”

According to Ozzy, the move didn’t have so much to do with gun violence after all, with the singer citing the reaction after Sharon was accused of being racist on daytime talk show The Talk.

“When my wife got called a racist on (The Talk), she is absolutely not a racist,” Ozzy said. “Her friend is Piers Morgan.. She didn’t say, ‘I agree with him.’ She just respected his ability to have freedom of speech. That’s all that she said. And she got a lot of flak from that, so we actually had to have fucking armed guards and all that.”

In the same interview, Sharon also cited the supposed decline of Los Angeles as being an additional factor in the move. “When I first came here, I thought I was in heaven,” she recalled. “In the Seventies, if you loved music, this was the place to be. It’s not that hub anymore. It’s not exciting anymore. It hasn’t gone sideways, it’s gone down.”

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“It’s not a fun place to live. It’s dangerous here. Every big city’s got crime, but I don’t feel safe here. Neither does Ozzy,” she insisted. Ozzy wasn’t done proclaiming his frustration at returning to England either, saying “I don’t want to go back (to England). Fuck that.”

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.