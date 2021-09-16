Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo “major surgery” after suffering significant injuries to his back and neck in a 2019 fall.

Following a bathroom fall, the 72-year-old dislodged metal screws in his spine that were originally put in place after a quad-bike accident in 2003.

Osbourne’s wife Sharon told the Daily Mail that she hopes the Black Sabbath frontman will be “back on stage” soon.

“That’s what I pray for…he wants to get back [on the road]. He misses his friends, his musicians, they’re his partners. He misses that life,” she said.

Osbourne previously spoke about the 2019 accident on an episode of Good Morning America (via Fox News), explaining that it caused his health to go “downhill”.

“When I had the fall, it was pitch black,” Osbourne said.

“I went to the bathroom and I fell. I just fell and landed like a slam on the floor and I remember lying there thinking, ‘Well, you’ve done it now,’ really calm. Sharon [called] an ambulance. After that, it was all downhill.”

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Elsewhere in the interview, Sharon opened up about Osbourne’s diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease.

“It’s PRKN 2… there’s so many different types of Parkinson’s; it’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body,” she said.

“It’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

Meanwhile, she confirmed during her interview with the Daily Mail that Ozzy Osbourne currently has Parkinson’s “under control” ahead of his surgery.

“With his Parkinson’s, he’s fine. He’s fine. He’s got it under control,” she said.

For more on this topic, check out the Classic Rock and Metal Observers.

Check out ‘No More Tears’ by Ozzy Osbourne: