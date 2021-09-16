Sharon Osbourne has delved into the tumultuous marriage between her and her husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

In a recent interview with DailyMail, Sharon opened up about the “legendary” fights she and Ozzy used to get into during their four-decade marriage.

“Our fights were legendary ’cause we would beat the shit out of each other,” Sharon said. “We stopped, must be, 20 years ago. But we had a good run,” she continued.

Ozzy Osbourne was infamously accused of trying to strangle and murder Sharon, seven years into their marriage. He addressed the mythology in the 2020 documentary Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne.

“I felt the calmest I’ve ever felt in my life,” he said. “It was like serenity. Everything was just peaceful.”

The couple were living in Buckinghamshire in 1989 with their three children, Jack, Kelly, and Aimee, when the incident took place. The children had just been put to bed, when Ozzy, under the influence of drugs, lunged at Sharon.

“He came into the room,” Sharon revealed. “I had no idea who was sat across from me on the sofa but it wasn’t my husband. He goes to a stage where he gets that look in his eyes, the shutters were down and I just couldn’t get through to him. And he just said, ‘We’ve come to a decision that you’ve got to die.’”

Without warning, Ozzy jumped across the room and attempted to strangle her.

“He was calm, very calm,” she continues. “Then suddenly he lunged across at me and just dived on me and started to choke me. He got me down on the ground on top of me and I was feeling for stuff on the table.

“I felt the panic button and I just pressed it and the next thing I know, the cops were there.”