Ozzy Osbourne has recently been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist, an accolade that has finally come to him after his initial eligibility in 2006.

This induction is particularly significant as it marks Osbourne’s second recognition by the institution, having previously been inducted with his seminal heavy metal band, Black Sabbath, in the same year he was first eligible as a solo artist.

Despite the competitive field which included superstars like Mariah Carey and Cher, Osbourne’s solo career has been deemed worthy of this prestigious acknowledgment. His journey as a solo artist began after his departure from Black Sabbath, marked by hits such as “Crazy Train” and “Bark at the Moon”. His work during the 1980s and beyond has significantly shaped the heavy metal genre, making his induction a nod to his influential role in music history.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Osbourne shared his initial skepticism about being inducted, considering the strong contenders he was up against.

However, the announcement of his induction, which was made on American Idol of all places, confirmed his entry into the Hall of Fame, bringing him immense joy.

“[Ozzy’s wife] Sharon told me a couple of days ago. When I got in, everybody and their neighbours were like, ‘Congratulations, mate.’ I went, ‘Wow.’ And then it was on the evening news. I didn’t realise it was that much of a big deal,” Osbourne told Rolling Stone.

When asked how much fans’ support of his induction meant to him, he said, “People haven’t forgotten me. It kind of spurred me on a bit. It’s given me a push in my workout. This morning, my trainer came and I’m getting to work out really hard. I’m getting excited about doing it now.”

Osbourne’s induction also serves as a recognition of the talented guitarists he has collaborated with over the years, like Randy Rhoads and Zakk Wylde, who have been instrumental in his solo career.

When asked if it meant more to be inducted on his own as opposed to as a Black Sabbath member, Osbourne reflected: “Considering I got fired from Black Sabbath, yes. When Randy Rhoads came into my life, he gave me a new perspective. He said, ‘You’ve got to stop drinking.’ He was a really nice guy.

“For instance, the difference between Randy Rhoads and Black Sabbath is that Black Sabbath would complain to me [that] what I do in the studio, I couldn’t do on the stage, purely because whatever key the riff was in, they expect me to put a vocal on it. Then Randy Rhoads came along and said, ‘I think we should do it in this key to make it more comfortable for you to work with.’ He took time out to do that with me.”