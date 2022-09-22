It’s almost a decade since Black Sabbath last released an album, but 2013’s 13 doesn’t feel like a Black Sabbath album to Ozzy Osbourne.

In a new interview with Stereogum, Ozzy reflected on the band’s final album, which also happened to be the first Sabbath record to feature the singer, guitarist Tony Iommi, and bassist Geezer Butler in 35 years.

After being asked if he felt good about where 13 left things for Sabbath, Ozzy replied, “Not really, because to be perfectly honest, I didn’t really get a charge from the album.

“Although Rick Rubin is a good friend of mine, I wasn’t really… I was just singing. It was like stepping back in time, but it wasn’t a glorious period. Though Geezer [Butler] did a lot of lyric writing for me, which he’s very, very good at. It wasn’t an earth-shattering experience for me.”

It also doesn’t sound like there will ever be a follow-up album to 13. When asked if Sabbath is “totally done” in his mind, Ozzy said the following: “I would like to say it’s completely done. I think it’s time. The only thing I really regret, to be honest, is that Bill Ward didn’t play on the album.

“It wasn’t really a Black Sabbath album. I’m not saying that one day we might not all go in a room and come up with the perfect Black Sabbath album. But I’ll say, [13] wasn’t recorded the way Black Sabbath recorded records. We’d gone right back past the point where we took charge, back to when someone else had full control of our recording. Which we never did from Vol. 4 onwards.

In other Ozzy news, Andrew Watt revealed earlier this month that the metal legend had recorded additional unreleased tracks with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The producer revealed tha the pair had made several tracks that never made it onto Ozzy’s new album Patient Number 9. Hawkins was credited for drums and co-writing on three album tracks – ‘Parasite’, ‘Mr. Darkness’, and ‘God Only Knows’ – and the remaining tracks were due to be held back for a future project.

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.