Ozzy Osbourne’s new documentary, The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, is a life-spanning tale that delves into the musicians early years growing up in Birmingham and how he came to be the Prince of Darkness.

In promotion for the film, Sharon and Ozzy shared an unbelievable story about the time Ozzy attempted to kill her in a drug-induced haze and was subsequently arrested.

Sharon detailed that the pair were living in Buckinghamshire in 1989 with their children — Jack, Kelly and Aimee — when the incident took place. They had just put their children to bed when Ozzy, who was under the influence of drugs, made the decision to kill Sharon.

So it goes, Ozzy was calmly sitting across the room from Sharon, when she realised that something wasn’t right.

“He came into the room,” Sharon revealed. “I had no idea who was sat across from me on the sofa but it wasn’t my husband. He goes to a stage where he gets that look in his eyes, the shutters were down and I just couldn’t get through to him. And he just said, ‘We’ve come to a decision that you’ve got to die.’

She went on to detail that without warning, Ozzy jumped across the room and attempted to strangle her.

“He was calm, very calm,” she continues. “Then suddenly he lunged across at me and just dived on me and started to choke me. He got me down on the ground on top of me and I was feeling for stuff on the table. I felt the panic button and I just pressed it and the next thing I know, the cops were there.”

Due to the (unspecified) drugs he was under, Ozzy has no recollection of the incident ever taking place.

“I felt the calmest I had ever felt in my life,” Ozzy recalled. “I was just peaceful. All I remember is waking up in Amersham jail and I asked the cop, ‘Why am I here?’ And he says, ‘You want me to read your charge?’ So he read, ‘John Michael Osbourne, you have been arrested for attempted murder.’”

Sharon admitted that the incident was almost enough of a catalyst for her to file for divorce. Ultimately, she decided to stay with Ozzy for their children. The judge working the case sentenced Ozzy to six months of medical treatment.

“Thank God the judge put him in treatment for six months,” Sharon mused. “I had time to really think about what he should do. I told him, ‘I don’t want the money but if you do this again, either I am going to kill you or you are going to kill me. And do you want that for the kids?’”

Check out the trailer for The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: