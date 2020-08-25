A new documentary about the Prince of Darkness, Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne, is set to arrive next month.

The documentary, produced by Osbourne Media, is set to delve into the rock legends wacky and inimitable career. Set to span from Ozzy’s working class childhood, stint in prison, and, of course, time as the frontman of Birmingham metal titans Black Sabbath.

The documentary is set to feature interview from music contemporaries Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Post Malone, Rick Rubin, Ice-T, Jonathan Davis and more.

“I think there’s a wild man in everybody. I’m a split personality. Ozzy Osbourne and John Osbourne is two different people,” says Ozzy, in the trailer, “As a kid, I was afraid of everything. And so you just crawl into your hole, you know. You’re an easy prey for the bullying. So when you do find a bit of booze or dope or whatever, you go I found it. I could never get there again. Alcohol and dope and being a class clown sort of sums it all up you know.”

Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne is set to premiere on September 7th.

If that wasn’t enough Ozzy content to keep ya satisfied, a film set to chronicle the relationship between Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne is officially in the works.

Jack Osbourne, whose production company is set to develop the film, has confirmed that it is in its “very, very early” stages.

“We have a writer,” Jack says. “We said to go from 1979 to 1996. I can’t say too much, but the film is an active development.”

“From what I understand, it’s about Sharon and I and our relationship,” Ozzy shared of the film. “It’s how we met, fell in love, and how we married. She’s my other half. She grew up a lot with me, and I grew up a lot with her. We celebrated 38 years of marriage just recently.”