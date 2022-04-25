Ozzy Osbourne, who is battling Parkinson’s disease, has reportedly applied to build a “rehab wing” at his UK mansion.

The Daily Mail has reported that the rehab wing will feature “an abundance of stopping and sitting” spaces, “discreet grab rails and aids” and “soft non-slip surfaces” as well as a self-contained nurse’s flat. There will also be a “pool house orangery,””garden room”, a “health and welfare exercise studio” and sweeping views of a new wildlife lake.

Osbournes architect Lynne Walker allegedly wrote in the plans that “it is the ambition that the design creates a transition of flowing inside outside garden spaces, largely lit by natural light with folding doors opening up views.”

Last month, Osbourne revealed that he and his wife, Sharon, were leaving L.A. and moving back to the UK because of the rising taxes in California.

“We are leaving LA. We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much. I am sad because I really, really like staying and living there. If they do the taxes better, then I may come back. I do not know. I am taking my recording studio with me. I am going to build a barn there and make my own studio at Welders. I will still be making music and my band will come over.”

The Prince of Darkness went public with his battle with Parkinson’s Disease in 2020. In a joint interview with his wife on US TV show Good Morning America, Osbourne revealed that was was suffering from a “mild form” of Parkinson’s disease.

“It’s Parkin two, which is a form of Parkinson’s,” Sharon told host Robin Roberts. “It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body.”

