On Saturday, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted Ozzy Osbourne as a solo artist, making it the second time he’s been recognized—the first was as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006.

This honour was definitely overdue. After Black Sabbath fired him in 1979, Osbourne made an incredible comeback. With guitarist Randy Rhoads—who was posthumously inducted in 2021—he recorded energetic hits like “Crazy Train,” “Mr. Crowley,” and “Flying High Again,” even surpassing Sabbath’s commercial success. He kept the momentum going with gold and platinum records, concerts, and a spot on TV with his family in The Osbournes. His latest album, Patient Number 9, won the Grammy for Best Rock Album.

At the ceremony, the Rock Hall celebrated Osbourne, who has been eligible for solo induction since 2006, with an all-star performance featuring Billy Idol, Jelly Roll, and Tool’s Maynard James Keenan. But here’s the catch: Osbourne had to give a speech, which he doesn’t enjoy. “I’m not good at making speeches,” he told Rolling Stone in April. “I don’t like making speeches. I end up mumbling. I can only try.” (He pointed out that Bob Dylan feels the same way!)

Despite his nerves, Osbourne spoke from the heart after Jack Black’s induction speech. Here’s what he had to say.

Fucking love you guys.

Well, here we are. You know what? I can’t believe I’m here myself. Let me get the thank yous out of the way, because I’m not going to bore you with a long, drawn out fucking monologue. I’d like to thank whoever voted me into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for my solo work. A great thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.

My fans have been so loyal to me over the years, I cannot thank them enough. I’ve been fortunate over the years to play with some of the world’s greatest guitar players, drummers, bass players, and a few of them are here tonight. But I’ve got to say one thing for a guy by the name of Randy Rhoads. If I’d hadn’t have met Randy Rhoads, I don’t think I’d be sitting here now. And moreso more than that, my wife Sharon. Saved my life. And my grandbabies and my babies. I love them all.

So with all that, I’m gonna get on with the show and hand it back to Jack.