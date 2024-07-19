Britney Spears has clapped back at Ozzy Osbourne following comments made by the metal legend about her dancing.

In a fiery exchange, Britney Spears responded robustly to Ozzy’s critical remarks about her dance videos. The controversy began when Ozzy, during an episode of The Osbournes Podcast aired on July 16th, expressed his exasperation at repeatedly seeing Britney’s dance videos on YouTube, describing them as “sad.”

Spears then took to Instagram to voice her displeasure at the comment, directly addressing the Osbourne family and urging them to “kindly fuck off.”

Her post, filled with candid emotions, also referenced actress Kate Beckinsale, applauding her for standing up to social media critics. Spears highlighted her own infrequent dance posts, asserting her financial stability and dismissing any notion of sadness the Osbournes perceived.

“I know what it’s like to be judged,” Spears wrote. “But I think it’s important to help each other and invite each other to places that help our souls grow !!!… What are you gonna do to help someone out and bring their dreams to life besides being like me and Kate’s haters saying we’re too old or don’t have appropriate content ??? Do you think perhaps they might be offended by what they see ???”

Britney’s post concluded with a hopeful note about doing a photoshoot with Beckinsale, reiterating her message for the Osbourne family to back off.

Britney’s name came up on the Osbournes’ podcast after a listener asked Kelly Osbourne whether she would ever post TikTok dances. “I don’t know how to do TikTok dances,” she said.

Sharon Osbourne then jumped in to say, “It seems to me that TikTok, when it first started, were people doing silly dances. But now it’s developed into so much more.” It was then that Ozzy offered his opinion on Spears, with the rest of the family chiming in. “I feel so sorry for her,” Kelly said, while Sharon called her a “poor little thing.”