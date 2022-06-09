Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo an operation next week that will “determine the rest of his life,” according to his wife, Sharon Osbourne.

Sharon revealed the big news to her fellow panellist on her U.K. show The Talk. “(Ozzy) has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there. It’s really going to determine the rest of his life,” she said, adding that she’s about to fly back to Los Angeles to be there for her husband.

While it’s not been disclosed what the operation is for, Ozzy revealed last year that he required another operation on his neck after the previous surgeon “f**ked up.” He reiterated this in a recent interview with Classic Rock, saying, “I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

Ozzy has been plagued with major health issues in recent times. It was revealed two years ago that the Black Sabbath legend was fighting Parkinson’s disease. He also recently contracted COVID-19, causing Sharon to worry about her husband due to his pre-existing medical conditions.

A combination of his health issues and the pandemic has rendered Ozzy unable to resume his ‘No More Tours 2’ farewell tour, which kicked off in 2018. If all goes well, he’s scheduled to return to the tour’s European and U.K. leg early next year.

A few months ago, it emerged that Ozzy was reportedly applying to build a “rehab wing” at his U.K. mansion. The wing will feature “an abundance of stopping and sitting” spaces, “discreet grab rails and aids”, “soft non-slip surfaces”, as well as a self-contained nurse’s flat. There will also be a “pool house orangery,””garden room”, a “health and welfare exercise studio”, and sweeping views of a new wildlife lake.

Here’s to Ozzy having a successful surgery on Monday. You can watch Sharon discussing the upcoming operation below.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.