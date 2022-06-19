Just one month after undergoing major surgery, Ozzy Osbourne seemingly wants to renew his wedding vows with wife Sharon in a big way.

The couple tied the knot on July 4th, 1982, making that date next month their 40th wedding anniversary. According to The Mirror, Ozzy wants to renew their wedding vows to mark the occasion.

“Ozzy may have been waiting on getting his neck and back sorted after extended leg pain, which has left him unable to walk for long periods,” a friend reported to the U.K. publication. “But while that has been his hope, he always wants to treat Sharon to something special for their 40th.

They renewed their vows in Vegas, but he hoped to fly them to Maui for a break to recall their big day. He hopes that his recovery will be short and nerve damage will be removed so that he can treat his wife. Ozzy may have gone through the mill in recent years, but his spirit and desire to show Sharon how much their love burns bright remains.”

It won’t be the first time the pair have renewed their wedding vows, doing it shortly before their 35th wedding anniversary in Las Vegas in 2017.

It makes sense that Ozzy would want to celebrate his 40th wedding anniversary in style after successfully making it through surgery that would “determine the rest of his life” last week. The operation was needed to “remove and realign pins in his neck and back” as a result of an injury sustained from a fall three years ago.

Sharon took to social media after the surgery was completed to reassure fans about her husband’s wellbeing, saying that the Black Sabbath legend was “doing well.”

“Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery,” she wrote on Twitter.

