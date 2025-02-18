Ozzy Osbourne has revealed he won’t be able to go all out for Black Sabbath’s farewell show.

Black Sabbath recently announced their final-ever live show will take place on Saturday, July 5th, at Villa Park in Birmingham – their first performance together in 20 years.

The original lineup of Ozzy, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite for this historic farewell.

Speaking on his SiriusXM show, however, Ozzy revealed that he’s not able to do an entire set (as per Rolling Stone AU/NZ).

“I’m not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath, but I am doing little bits and pieces with them. I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable,” he said.

Osbourne recently shared that his Parkinson’s disease has progressed so much to the point that he can no longer walk.

“I am trying to get back on my feet. When you get up in the morning, you just jump out of bed. I have to balance myself, but I’m not dead. I’m still actively doing things,” he told listeners this week.

The forthcoming event, announced at Villa Park by Iommi and Sharon Osbourne, will feature Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Anthrax, and more. Tom Morello will serve as the night’s musical director, calling it “the greatest heavy metal show ever.”

“It’s been an incredible journey, but it’s only fitting that it ends here, where it all began in Aston,” Iommi wrote. “It’s great to be honoured by your fellow musicians and at the same time support good causes. None of this would’ve been possible without Ozzy, Geezer, and Bill. What we created together was bigger than any one of us, and I’ll always be grateful for that. Tony.”

“It’s my time to go Back to the Beginning….time for me to give back to the place where I was born,” Osbourne said. “How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever.”

Black Sabbath last toured Australia in 2016 on their The End tour. Reviewing their Rod Laver Arena performance, Tone Deaf wrote: “It’s a testament to the band’s timelessness that even they can’t put a full stop on their legend. Black Sabbath is something that will live on long after the band’s individual members are gone and their Rod Laver Arena performance is glorious proof of that.”